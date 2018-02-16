Pedestrian taken to hospital in car accident in Davenport

Davenport Police are investigating an accident that sent a female pedestrian to the hospital.

Police and emergency crews were sent to the intersection of West 2nd Street and Warren Street just after 8 a.m. Friday.

Police say their initial investigation indicates a black Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling south on Warren Street turned east onto West 2nd Street and hit the pedestrian crossing West 2nd Street before leaving the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where she was treated and admitted for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit.