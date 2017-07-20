High-traffic area causes concern after several pedestrians were hit

A high-traffic area in Scott County is causing concern within the community. According to the Davenport Police Department, five pedestrians have been hit by cars while trying to cross Brady Street in between 65th and 53rd Streets in the last few years. The most recent incident happened Wednesday night when a pickup truck hit a man who was crossing illegally. Lee Smith said he is a friend of the victim and that the two illegally cross in that area daily.

"There's no way to cross over, there's no stop, you can't even really cross over there because traffic is moving in one direction or another," Smith said. "It's like a leap frog, ditching and dodging traffic just to cross over."

There are two cross walks in that area. One is at 65th Street and the other is at 53rd Street. There is a stoplight in between the two streets but there is no cross walk. Lieutenant Shawn Voigts said he is looking into ways to make that area safer.

"We need to look at that and see if we can make it a little more pedestrian safe," Voigts said. "I have already emailed the city traffic engineer to see if we could do something but it's also because of where the businesses are located in that area."

While there are few crosswalks in that area, Voigts said it's crucial people use better judgement and cross safely at the crosswalk. Officials are considering adding an additional crosswalk, but the traffic volume must meet certain criteria.