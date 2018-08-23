People are finding bags of ice meth around Galesburg

Two people at different locations in Galesburg each found a bag of crystal meth in a five-hour span on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old Abington, Illinois woman told police she spotted a plastic bag under her car at around noon in a parking lot on Losey Street.

Police say the bag weighed 9.5 grams and contained a crystal substance which they believe to be crystal or ice methamphetamine.

Less than five hours later, a maintenance worker at an apartment complex about a mile away also found a plastic bag.

This discovery made in some bushes on West Thompkins Street was not weighed by police but officers also believe this substance was ice meth.

The Register-Mail reports in recent weeks police say ice meth has “flooded” west-central Illinois.

Nonetheless, police are surprised citizens discovered two abandoned bags of the drug on Wednesday.

“This is very unusual to have two incidents like this in one day,” said Galesburg Police Lt. James Bradford, adding that Galesburg has seen “an uptick” in meth arrests lately.

“One big concern is if a child should come across one of these bags,” Lt. Bradford said.

Police advise anyone finding what they believe to be any kind of drug to not touch it but report the discovery to police.