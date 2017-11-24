People were out enjoying the warm weather in the QCA

While some were out shopping, others were getting things done around the house.

People in the Quad Cities embraced the unusually warm weather by going outside, doing some yard work and being with family.

“It’s unreal I love it, this is great,” said Davenport resident Kevin Dighton.

Dighton said he is always outside doing work.

“I need some warm weather, I do lawn care, I have leaves to pick up and gutters to clean and we need to have warm weather for a while,” said Dighton.

People had the chance to walk their dogs, take their kids to the park, play in the leaves or put up their Christmas decorations for the holidays.

Residents Jim and Tim Boever have been putting up lights on their house for the last 50 years. Tim Boever said the day was good to get a kick start on the house decorations.

“It's great out. We could use a lot more of this, said Boever.

Dana Johnson of Davenport said it was nice to see people out and about. Johnson's house is near Slattery Park where she and her husband decorates their fence to share some holiday cheer.

“Walking in the park visiting with neighbors you know bad weather you have to stay in, you never know what you're neighbors are up to. On the nice days you get out and you talk to people and you walk around and get out for some exercise from eating everything on Thanksgiving,” said Johnson.

Johson said being outside was truly a bonus.

“The longer we can have days like this it makes the winter more tolerable,” said Johnson.

People in the Quad Cities said they hope the weather can continue for a while longer.