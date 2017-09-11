People honor those we lost on September 11, 2001

Soldiers and families gather around to remember those we lost on 9-11.

6th grader Natalie Turner sung the National Anthem and America the beautiful with her school's choir for the ceremony.

"9 -11 is a day that we should respect and many people have died but we should be happy that many people lived," said Turner.

Senior Commander of the Rock Island Arsenal Duane Gamble said the ceremony is to remember and honor those who have lost their lives on that tragic day 16 years ago.

"The first is to remember so we don’t forget so we remain vigilant and we remain ready and strong," said Gamble.

Gold star families presented the memorial wreath at the ceremony.

Resident Paula Steele went to remember her son Captain Joshua Steele of the United States Army who lost his life in 2007 after an IED hit his humvee.

Steele said she continues to talk to her son every day.

"I love him. Thank God for the gift of you … thank you for doing what you did for us and for all the people and I love you and please pray for and talk to Jesus about people in our family that need help," said Steele.