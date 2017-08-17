People injured after a van drives into a crowd in Spain

Police in Barcelona say a white van has mounted a sidewalk, struck several people in the city's Las Ramblas district.

They say on their Twitter account that several people are possibly injured. Police cordoned off the broad street and shut down its stores. In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street and were apparently being helped by police and others

This story is developing and we will continue to update it as more information comes in.



