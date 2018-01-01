People seek shelter from the bitter cold at The Humility of Mary Shelter

As the Quad Cities continues to experience sub-zero weather, many are finding warmth at local shelters like The Humility of Mary Shelter in Davenport.

"This place has helped me and helped people like me when they didn't have nowhere else to go and that's what makes me happy, that I know that this place is here when I need it," said Evelyn Carter.

Some say not having a place to call home is not easy, especially during the winter.

"It's difficult. It's not as easy as people to seem to think it is. It takes a little maneuvering and things to make it happen, but we try," said Lawrence Bell.

Several say they are thankful for places like Humility of Mary.

"I'm happy and the staff has been so wonderful to me. I couldn't ask for anything else," said Carter.

The shelter says they have seen more people at the shelter in the past few days because of the cold weather.

"Lately, there's probably been about 70 people that I haven't even seen here before that don't even stay here, that aren't participants, so that's a big jump," said Frederick Thomas, a monitor at the shelter.

The shelter is helping people stay warm and hands out coats, socks, gloves, hygiene items, and more. They say local companies and organizations are also donating food and clothing.

The shelter is always looking for donations, especially warm, winter clothing and hygiene items.

Humility of Mary has extended their hours due to the cold and are now open every day from 7 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. King's Harvest Ministries is open from 9 p.m until 7 a.m.