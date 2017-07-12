Peoria security guard becomes human step stool for elderly patient

This picture was taken on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at a hospital in Peoria by David Thompson. According to Thompson, the elderly woman was released from the hospital and couldn't get into the truck picking her up.

She kept saying, "All I want to do is go home."

To help her out, a security officer working at the hospital laid down next to the truck and told her to step on his back to get in the truck.

The professionals working in the ER described the security guard as "the sweetest man ever."

Pretty impressive!