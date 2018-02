La Motte fire crews say a snowmobile rider hit a culvert and landed in nearby water about one mile west of town Saturday Afternoon.

Crews were called to 300th Street, one mile west of La Motte around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

The snowmobile rider was airlifted to Iowa City, no word on his/her condition.

La Motte Fire, Maquoketa Ambulance, Jackson County Sheriff's Department and UofI AirCare all assisted.