Person injured in crash near Blue Grass

One person was injured in a crash on Highway 61 and Coon Hunters Road Thursday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol say a box truck was turning off of Coon Hunters was towards Blue Grass when it crossed paths with a passenger vehicle heading towards Davenport.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital. The vehicle had damage to the front and was towed from the scene. The box truck was able to drive away from the scene.

Blue Grass Police, Iowa State Patrol and Scott County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

