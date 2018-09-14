Person shot by bb or pellet gun in Davenport.

Davenport Police were called to River Drive and Myrtle Street around 10:15 a.m. Friday morning for a call of two males on bikes, shooting pellet guns at birds.

Dispatch received an additional call of a person who was possibly shot by these males near the Sara Mini Mart located at 1026 W River Drive. Officers checked the area for the suspects and the possible victim, but neither were located.

Then around 1:30 p.m. police got called to 1000 W River Drive

for a person with a stomach injury and asking for medical help.

Police determined this was the person they were looking for earlier. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center. The victim claimed to know who shot him and refused to cooperate.

