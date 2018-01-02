Pet custody law, among others now in effect in Illinois

As we enter a new year, there are several new laws now in effect in Illinois. Throughout the year, more than 200 bills were passed in Springfield and Illinois residents are now required to abide by the new laws.

Hundreds in Illinois are awaiting life-saving organ transplants. A new law allows 16 and 17-year-olds to join the organ and tissue donor registry when they receiving their driver's license or state ID card. However, parents and guardians will still have the right to give or revoke consent.

The use of elephants in circuses is no longer allowed. The law prohibits elephants to partake in any traveling acts. Illinois is the first state in the country to ban the controversial practice.

School districts must now provide feminine hygiene products to students at no cost in school bathrooms. This applies to both public and charter schools.

Also beginning this year, cats, dogs and other pets will be treated more like children when it comes to divorce cases. The court can give sole or joint custody of a pet.

On birth certificates, transgender and intersex individuals can change the gender marker without undergoing gender reassignment surgery. Illinois joins 14 other states and the federal government in passing legislation like this.

Finally, juveniles who commit crimes underage can now have their record erased in most cases when they become adults. The law is designed to give kids a better chance in life once they turn 18. Several lawmakers have opposed this law.

