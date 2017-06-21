Pet owner finds missing dog on KWQC News at Noon

A scruffy chihuahua mix, fondly named 'Monkey', has been reunited with its owner after being showcased on local TV.

Sam DeYoung, Executive Director of the Rock Island County Animal Care and Control shelter in Moline appeared with the dog Tues,, June 20, 2017 on KWQC-TV6 News at Noon, as part of the weekly feature of adoptable pets from Quad City area shelters.

During the TV interview, DeYoung said the male dog had been staying at the shelter for about a month, and she was surprised he hadn't been adopted because of his good nature.

Well, a good thing he was still there because according to the shelter, the pet owner spotted the dog on TV and took steps to get it back.

DeYoung says after the dog went missing, the owner called the shelter, but employees may have misunderstood the description. She says it's always best to personally come to the shelter to be sure your pet is not there.

The dog and owner have been reunited.