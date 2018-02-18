Pete Bush stepping down as Assumption wrestling coach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Pete Bush confirmed with TV-6 via text message Sunday night that he will be stepping down as Assumption's wrestling coach.
Bush led the Knights to five dual and two traditional team championships in 12 seasons. He's also had dozens of individual champions, including Matt Robertson and Julien Broderson who won titles Saturday night.
A member of the Quad City Hall of Fame, Bush ends his tenure with more than 250 dual victories.
