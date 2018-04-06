Pets allowed at Gordmans for National Pet Day

To celebrate National Pet Day, Gordmans is inviting shoppers to bring their pets to the store on April 7.

The store will be giving the first 50 guests at each store a free pet scoop and reusable bag. They will also be giving away gift cards hourly through a raffle.

A representative from a local pet charity will be making an appearance at each store to help people learn about adopting pets and to help shoppers find out how they can support the organization's mission.

Gordmans says the event will be held from 12-3 p.m. on April 7.