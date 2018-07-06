Pets and patios: Dubuque business finds a way around Iowa food code to allow dogs

Pets on patios: it's something the Iowa food code says isn't allowed at restaurants and bars.

People and dogs enjoy 7 Hills Brewing Company's dog patio. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

The state of Iowa has adopted the 2013 Food and Drug Administration Food Code, which the City of Dubuque is required to follow and enforce.

That code states animals are not allowed on the premises of food establishments. However, a Dubuque business found a way to be exempted from this code.

Keith Gutierrez said this all started when the weather started to get warm again. With a deck and patio space at his brew pub, 7 Hills Brewing Company, he looked forward to customers bringing their dogs to the outdoor area. He advertised his business was dog friendly on Facebook.

The City of Dubuque quickly informed Gutierrez that dogs actually weren't allowed outside his restaurant.

"They came down right away and told us no, and at the same time they were going to other restaurants too," Gutierrez explained.

He didn't want that to be the end of his dog patio, however, so he went to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

"We reached out to the state inspections and appeals and wrote a variance and asked for permission in the gray space because we wanted dogs no matter what," he said.

In his letter to the department, Gutierrez argued he would lose business if his customers weren't allowed to bring their dogs to the outside patio. He also argued the state of Iowa is losing money in tax dollars to the state of Illinois, which Gutierrez said is more lenient with dogs and restaurants.

He requested from the department that he be granted a variance so he could serve drinks on the patio while people have their dogs.

"Right now we just have drinks and we hope to evolve and get food," he said.

There is also a specific time frame dogs are allowed; between 4 and 7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. Gutierrez said, "we don’t want to push business away on the bottom for food on the weekends because Saturdays are really busy."

On Wednesday, people were enjoying the patio with their dogs.

Molly McCullough had her dog Louie. She said, "we just wanted to go with him really I mean we just wanted to spend time with him and get him out of the house."

Kale McCormick said he brought his puppy Rosie because, "we want her to be out socializing with people and other dogs so that she’s not one of those dogs that isn’t personable.”

He doesn't get why restaurant and bars can't allow dogs if they choose, without going through applying for a variance.

"It’s really tough to understand why it’s not allowed at other places," he said.

McCullough said the code is, "stupid."

Guttierez hopes the code will change eventually.

He said, "it’s not the most optimal for what we want, but you know it’s starting somewhere.”