Philadelphia police say a toddler has died following pit bull attack

Philadelphia Police say a toddler is dead after being attacked by two pit bulls inside a home Wednesday.

Investigators say there were at least five dogs in the back of the property when police arrived.

Police say the responding officers opened fire on the dogs after observing the dogs attacking the two-year-old in the living room.

Police say one dog was killed and two others were injured.

Police say the toddler suffered severe injuries to his head and had bites all over his body. The child was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say all of the dogs that were found belong to the homeowners. No charges have been filed as of yet, but an investigation is underway.