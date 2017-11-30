Phoenix Police release Trump protest videos

The Phoenix Police Department has released more than 30 hours of police body cam video, surveillance footage, cell phone video and even helicopter shots as part of an investigation into the protests at a Trump rally on August 22.

These clips come amidst a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, claiming the Phoenix Police Department was refusing to release public records from that night.

The department is investigating its use of force by officers who deployed pepper balls and gas as a way to subdue the protests.

In the video, you can see officers marching together behind shields and wearing riot gear.

You can also see what some in the crowd were doing that night, including video of a man sucker punching someone in the back of a pickup truck as objects are thrown in their direction.

