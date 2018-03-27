Phone call from Prince's emergency landing at MLI

In 2016.. just six days before he died of a fentanyl overdose. Prince's plane made an emergency landing at Quad City International Airport.

TV-6 has recently obtained the call records from April 15, 2016, when Prince was on board his private plane, needing medical attention. That was a one a.m. phone call from the Quad City International Airport to the Moline Fire Department for help.

To find out more about the emergency landing, KWQC in 2016 requested the 911 recording under the Freedom of Information Act. The City of Moline denied our request, arguing that releasing it would amount to a HIPAA violation, even though it never reveals a specific name or medical condition. KWQC challenged that, and the Illinois Attorney General recently determined that the recording should be released.

The AG also determined that a little more information should be released on the heavily-redacted ambulance logs we received in 2016. The paperwork now provided to us is still heavily redacted, but it does show Prince was taken to Trinity Medical Center West in Rock Island.

