Photo captures moment before tragedy in Moline

A 6-year-old boy and his father were fishing on the Mississippi River when tragedy struck. The boy fell in and the father went in to try and save him.

Fortunately for the boy, there were witnesses nearby who were able to pull him from the river. His father wasn't that lucky. Malik A. Williams, 25, of Galesburg, Ill. went under and never resurfaced.

This picture was taken by Riley Gomez, one of the witnesses who came to the boy's aid. She tells us she took this photo just before the tragic accident happened.