ORIGINAL: Scientists from the US Geological Survey plan to conduct a red dye test on the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 14 on Tuesday, June 13.

They will put red dye into the lock and dam near Pleasant Valley. The red dye will test for any leakage into and out of the lock.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the dye is harmless to people, plants and animals.