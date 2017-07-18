Pickup driver died after collision with police cruiser

Authorities say an 83-year-old man has died in a collision with a police cruiser in northeast Iowa.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. Monday in West Union. The Iowa State Patrol says a West Union officer was on emergency status and headed north on Iowa Highway 150 when his cruiser struck a pickup truck that was pulling out of a grocery store parking lot.

The patrol says the pickup driver died of his injuries. He's been identified as Willys Fritz, who lived in West Union. The officer was treated for his injuries and released. He's been identified as 23-year-old Bryson Hennigar.