Pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend, passengers record the moment

Passengers on board a commercial flight from Detroit to Oklahoma City were treated to a little romance.

During flight prep, Jon Emerson proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend, Lauren Gibbs.

It was the first time the airline-employee couple had ever flown professionally together.

Getting down on one knee, Jon pulled a ring box out of his pocket as Lauren broke down into happy tears.

She eventually said "yes".

After sharing an emotional embrace with his new bride-to-be, Jon jumped back onto the PA system to let the rest of the cabin know what had happened.