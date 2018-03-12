Pilot safe after crash at Chicago Rockford International Airport

A plane that took off from Dubuque and crash-landed in Rockford this morning is registered to a Zwingle man.

The FAA says the pilot was not hurt in the crash landing this morning. The plane's registry shows a Zwingle man bought the Cesna 182 in 2006. The plane was built in 1979.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Aircraft Rescue and fire crews responded to the Chicago Rockford International Airport following a crash Monday morning.

RFD says a pilot was the only one in the Cessna 182 airplane that crashed around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say the plane was landing at the airport when the crash happened, however it is unclear what led up to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be assisting in the investigation.

The pilot of the plane is in good condition and was not hurt.

