Pinky Returns!

A rare dolphin named "Pinky" was spotted this weekend in a Louisiana shipping channel.

Pinky was reportedly first seen in 2007 as a pink dolphin calf, who onlookers noticed was swimming with its normal-colored mother in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. That waterway in Louisiana connects Lake Charles to the Gulf of Mexico.

Over the weekend, Pinky was spotted again by multiple people in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. What's more, those on the boats claim they saw not one, but two pink dolphins.

Two years ago, reports surfaced about Pinky possibly matting in the channel. Now people believe the second pink dolphin may actually be Pinky's baby.

Bridget Boudreaux says she saw the two pink dolphins from her pontoon boat. She said, at first the dolphins were playing along the banks, and then the pair went to play in front of a large cargo ship.

"My husband was driving the boat and one jumped 20 feet from our boat," Boudreaux said. "We were just astonished. I couldn't get my camera out fast enough."

