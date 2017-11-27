Pioneer Village holds its annual Christmas Walk

Families stepped back in time as they made holiday-themed arts and crafts at the annual Christmas Walk in the Pioneer Village.

Games and refreshments were available for those in attendance with kids being able to meet Santa in the General Store.

Organizers say it's a great way to get families outside while taking advantage of the nice weather.

"It is important for families to get out," Pioneer Village site manager Deborah Blad said. "Number one, to get outside and on a day like today, you hardly cannot be outside. But to go in and look into all of the buildings and actually look at the lives that came before us."

Pioneer Village holds its Christmas Walk every year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.