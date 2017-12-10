Pipeline explosion survivor undergoes first surgery

A 20-year-old survivor of a pipeline explosion will undergo several skin graft surgeries after sustaining severe burns during the accident.

Michael Koster and three others were doing tiling work Monday in a field off of Route 38. Two men were killed and Koster and another injured when farm equipment struck the pipeline and triggered an explosion.

Koster was rushed St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford and underwent his first surgery Saturday.

“This was a really major surgery that was done,” said his oldest sister Diane Koster Sedige. “The doctor said of the 65 percent that was burned there’s 15 percent remaining that he didn’t graph.”

According to Koster’s sister, it is a surgery not everyone would be able to undergo.

“[The doctor] said that’s a really intensive operation,” Koster Sedige said over the phone Sunday morning. “He said if Michael wasn’t as young and strong as he was he wouldn’t have done it. He said somebody that was 80 or even 50 they wouldn’t have survived an operation like that.”

The doctors will monitor his condition over the next week before deciding what is next for the 20-year-old.

“[The doctor] said he’s not out of the woods yet,” Koster Sedige said. “He said the next few days to a week are really critical to see whether that initial graphing surgery ends up being successful.”

“The plan is for right now unless a problem arises or something comes up that makes them concerned, they will wait until Saturday to really check on the graphs and remove the dressing,” she continued.

Koster Sedige says her brother has a long road ahead. And she is thankful for the support, both emotional and financial, from her community and others the family does not even know.

“That’s been just wonderful I can’t really describe,” she said of messages left on a caring bridge website dedicated to her brother. “It’s been such a huge help and support to us. Financially down the road, we don’t know what’s going to be there and it’s been so wonderful to see the outpouring of that. And just people’s support and comments, to see them checking up and wanting to know how Michael’s doing, people that we’ve never even heard of from other states that’s, it really means a lot.”

More than $26 thousand has been raised across two Go Fund Me accounts to help support Koster’s medical costs.