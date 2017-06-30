Plane crash on California freeway

Two people were injured when a small plane crashed onto a busy Southern California freeway Friday morning.

The Cessna 310 had just taken off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County when the pilot declared an emergency and began returning to the airport. But, the plane didn't make it. Instead, it crash landed on the 405 freeway.

The driver of a pickup truck says the plane clipped the rear of his vehicle as it came down on the roadway. Other witnesses say the plane crashed in the northbound lanes but ended up on the southbound side. One person says the aircraft tilted to its side and almost turned upside down when it hit the freeway median.

The plane caught fire and smoke from the crash could be seen for miles. Crews poured foam on the wreckage to keep it from re-igniting.

Drivers stopped to help the people out of the plane. They say first responders were there almost immediately. The two people on board, a man, and woman in their 50's and 60's were hospitalized.