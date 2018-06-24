Plane crash outside of Monmouth, Illinois leaves two passengers dead

Witnesses and homeowners near where the plane went down in Monmouth on Sunday say they are shook up. The plane nearly crashed into some of the homes on its way down, and according to some it even looked like the pilot purposely avoided the homes.

Jason Lybarger and Dave Johnson were outside Johnson's home when they heard a plane engine struggling. They looked up to see the plane falling from the sky right towards the house and the trees in front of it. Johnson said the pilot tipped his wing, almost as if to make sure he dodged the home. Dave Johnson's wife, Terri, said they were in complete shock. Lybarger said that he dialed 9-1-1 while running towards the scene, and that both him and Dave were sprinting there with a fire extinguisher before they could even think.

William Olivo was roofing a house just down the road, when he heard a similar noise and saw the plane disappear into the trees. "I turned around and saw a red plane flying above me heading towards these big trees in the background," he said. "I heard some spitting and sputtering."

Lybarger and Johnson did not want to be on camera after their experience, but were the first ones on the scene. They tried their best to put out the fire, but could only do so much.

Olivo said he will always remember this day. "When I saw all the paramedics coming down the road - there was so many of them that I knew it had to be something serious. Then when I saw the smoke I got a chill in my body," he said. "This is the first time in my life I've seen anything like this."

Two are dead after the crash, but no names have been given out. After trying to contact the Monmouth Municipal Airport manager there hasn't been word back. The NTSB and FAA have also been contacted about further details.