UPDATE: NTSB releases preliminary report for Rockford airport plane crash

Updated: December 15, 2017 11:15 a.m.

UPDATE: ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- The National Transportation Safety Board releases new information following a plane crash in Rockford that injured four people.

Investigators with the NTSB says the Beech C90 airplane was destined for Rockford's airport after taking off from Kissimmee Gateway Airport near Orlando, FL on December 4, 2017.

According to information from the Federal Aviation Administration, the airplane's pilot, identified as Edward Noakes III, requested and was given IFR (instrument flight rules) clearance to land at RFD. Investigators say the plane was cleared to land on runway 19 at the airport, however on approach Noakes requested lights for runway 25. Investigators say the plane crashed before the threshold for runway 25.

Noakes and another passenger suffered serious injuries in the crash. Two other passengers sustained minor injuries. Crews say the plan had substantial fuselage damage during impact.

------

Updated December, 5, 2017, 6:15 p.m.

UPDATE: ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- Four people are recovering after the plane they were on crashed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport Monday night.

The National Transportation Safety Board and members of the Federal Aviation Association are investigating after a twin-engine, C-90 King airplane crashed off the Rockford Airport runway near Falcon Road just after 6 p.m. Monday.

According to FAA records, the plane is owned by Edward Noakes III, a Rockford dentist. Sources say Noakes was flying the plane and sent a transmission to the airport tower indicating something may be wrong with the plane.

ATC: "You said you were requesting priority, is there something wrong with the aircraft?"

Pilot:"Uh yeah I just lost the transfer pump here so I might have a little less fuel in one side than I thought so I don't want to come in with one, single engine."

"Mechanical things happen and you have to be..that's where your training comes in,” said Nick Parnello.

Parnello has been flying planes for nearly 60 years. He says he's been in several plane crashes in his career and knows many things can go wrong during a flight that may be out of a pilot's hands.

ATC: "Let me know if you need an IFR to get through the clouds"

Pilot: "I'll take that IFR to get through the clouds"

ATC: "Clear to Rockford via radar…”

Parnello says an IFR is also known as a flight plan used to help pilots in trouble.

"We can always replace airplanes, but we can't replace people so God bless them that they all survived,” said Parnello.

RFD says it may take months to determine a cause of the crash.

The airport released a statement saying "RFD's primary concern is for the four injured passengers and their families." According to officials two were extricated, one was described as "walking wounded" and one was assisted off the plane.

------

Updated December 5, 2017, 1:37 p.m.

UPDATE: ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The plane that crashed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport Monday night may have been running out of fuel. 23 news found a transmission from the pilot to the Rockford tower on liveatc.net which says in part:

ATC- "You said you were requesting priorities or something wrong with the aircraft?"

PILOT: "Yeah, I just lost the transfer pump here, so I might have a little less fuel on one side than I thought. I don't want to come in with one single engine."

We have confirmed through the FAA that the six-seater King Air C-90 airplane is owned by Edward Noakes III who is an endodontist in Rockford. Sources tell us that Noakes was flying the plane.

------

Posted December 4, 2017, 8:05 p.m.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A plane crash at the Chicago Rockford Airport leaves passengers injured.

Chicago Rockford International Airport officials and first responders say a King C90 plane went down just off a runway around 6 p.m.

Officials say all four passengers were taken to the hospital. Investigators tell us two people were extricated, one of those was unconscious. One is considered "walking wounded" and another was assisted off the plane.

There is no information on the level of experience the plane's pilot has, but emergency crews believe Rockford was the aircraft's intended destination.

At this time it is unknown if wind played a factor in the crash or if the issue was mechanical.

The FAA says they will be investigating along with the NTSB which will close Falcon Road at least overnight.

The airport does not expect flight delays.

