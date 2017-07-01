UPDATE: 1 Dead in plane crash near Monticello Airport

UPDATE: Monticello police tell our sister station KCRG the pilot of a small aircraft is dead after crashing in a corn field near the Monticello Regional Airport.

Neighbors say a small airplane has crashed in a cornfield near the Monticello Regional Airport.

They believe it happened around 4:00 Saturday afternoon.

Dixie Shady said the plane ended up in the field on the edge of her property. She believed it to be a smaller aircraft, saying only a white tip of the vehicle is visible above the corn stalks.

Various emergency crews are on hand, including two ambulances and some fire trucks.

Our Sister Station-- KCRG-TV9 is working to confirm whether anyone was injured.

This story will be updated when more information is available.