Plane headed to QC airport diverted after woman slaps flight attendant

Orion resident, Dick Fullerton said he doesn't fly often but was headed home Thursday night after a business trip in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Fullerton had a layover in Dallas Forth Worth that was suppose to take off at 7:30 p.m.

"We were already running behind trying to catch the connection, we were suppose to be home right around 10:45 that night."

After Fullerton boarded the plane he noticed the woman sitting three feet away from him was acting strange. He said she was making rude comments and gestures to fellow passengers and flight attendants.

"She started getting rude with the flight attendant talking about how much money she made and how much the ticket cost and that she was flying first class."

According to a police report, the flight attendant refused to serve the woman alcohol. Shortly after, Fullerton said she grabbed the flight attendant by the arm before slapping her in the face.

"It wasn't like a small tug, she pulled her all the way into her lap and talked about getting her fired when they landed," Fullerton said. "The flight attendant kind of broke free and when she stood up the lady slapped her."

The pilot made the decision to divert the plan back to Dallas Fort Worth. Police later identified the disruptive passenger as 52-year-old Suzette Gordon. A police report states that Gordon was also banging on the cockpit demanding to speak with the pilot. Fullerton captured video of Gordon being escorted off the plane by police. While he said the incident didn't worry him too much, he said he's glad it didn't escalate.

"i was more worried we were going to turn around, we weren't far enough out to keep going, so that was the worst part."

Police charged Gordon with public intoxication. According to police, she is from California and was visiting family in Moline.

