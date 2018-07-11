Plane used for pot up for auction in Monmouth, Illinois

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - A small plane, thought to be used in drug trafficking, is now for sale in Monmouth, Illinois.

In a post on the Monmouth Police Department Facebook page, the plane was found last December at Monmouth’s Municipal Airport with over 200 pounds of refined marijuana in its belly. The post goes on to say that per the Illinois Drug Asset Forfeiture Act, the Cessna is now up for sale.

The post makes a sales pitch like this:

"If you dream of flying at high altitude, feeling the wind in your hair and listening to John Denver then this is your chance to bid on an affordable plane at auction."

The 1963 Cessna 210c will be open for bids on August 4th, 2018 at 1:00 PM

Pictures and video also available @ http://bit.ly/2KMghsB

For more information on the plance, contact:

CLINTON AUTO AUCTION INC

9750 Revere Road CLINTON, IL 61727

E-MAIL: questions@clintonautoauction.com

217-935-2277

www.clintonautoauction.com

