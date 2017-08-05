Planned Iowa City housing development to cater to homeless

More than $3 million has been awarded to build a first-of-its-kind housing development for the chronically homeless in Iowa City.

The Press-Citizen reports that the Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently awarded $2.7 million to Shelter House for the development. Shelter House director Crissy Canganelli says that's on top of a $463,000 grant from the Housing Trust Fund of Johnson County. Together, the funds will cover construction and furnishing of the two-story project.

The plan includes 24 one-bedroom apartments that will cater to the chronically homeless and frequent service users. The building would also include offices and an exam room for case managers and health and behavioral health providers.

Canganelli said the project is intended to serve those caught in a cycle of arrests, emergency room visits, treatment centers and other service agency use.