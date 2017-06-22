Planned Parenthood clinic in Bettendorf lights up in pink protest

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Bettendorf will be turning pink Thursday night. The family planning clinic announced plans to light up a large 50' X 20' message in pink demanding that lawmakers protect access to its clinics.

The organization says the action is in response to word that the U.S. Senate version of the new health care bill includes defunding of Planned Parenthood nationwide. The agency says it would bar Medicaid patients from getting access to birth control, cancer screenings and other services.

A new law in Iowa cuts funding for family planning clinics that also provide abortions. As a result, Planned Parenthood announced it would close four clinics, including the one in the Quad Cities.

The Bettendorf health center will be lit in pink on Thursday, June 22, 2017 starting at 9:15 p.m.

