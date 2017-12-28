Planned Parenthood closing Quad Cities clinic

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland announced in May four Iowa clinics would close by the end of the year: Sioux City, Keokuk, Burlington, and Bettendorf.

For the past six months, the Quad Cities location has only been open on Fridays and only offering abortion care, instead of the full range of services.

Planned Parenthood Communications Manager Becca Lee says the closing of the clinic, after a new law took away public funding, is devastating.

"Any health care provider who provides abortions were no longer eligible to participate in the state's new family planning program," Lee explains. "It's a shame politicians have recklessly tried to take that away."

Across the state, Lee says 15 thousand patients will be impacted.

In Scott County, one third of the women on publicly funded insurance were coming to Planned Parenthood for family planning care.

Eight centers in Iowa will remain open. The nearest locations are more than 50 miles away in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.

There are other options for those in the area searching for women's health care.

Women's Choice Center, which is located across the street, has seen an influx of patients.

"Since Planned Parenthood shut down to four days a week, we have seen more clients come here and get the services and help that they need," Vicki Tyler, Women's Choice Center Executive Director says.

The clinic is a pro-life one and does not offer as many services as Planned Parenthood, such as abortions.

"We don't get federal funding," says Tyler. "Everything we do here comes from people in the community that are pro-life Christian people that want to support life."

Tyler says they welcome new patients looking for care.

"We're here to serve them and help them in the best way that we can," says Tyler.

Some of the free services offered include STI testing, pregnancy testing, and ultrasound screenings.

Edgerton Women's Clinic in Davenport also expects to serve more patients. They can offer free services to Title X patients such as STD testing for men and women, annual exams, and birth control.