Planned Parenthood of the Heartland to hold local rally

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland (PPH) is set to hold a rally Tuesday, June 27 at their Bettendorf location. This event is a chance to give patients and providers a chance to speak before the Quad Cities location closes their doors.

Last month, Iowa passed new legislation effectively defunding Planned Parenthood. In order to make sure health services were being provided, the legislation also created a state family planning program.

This program would not include any organizations that provide abortions.

"We believe that we can provide the core services as well as making sure that taxpayer dollars don't go towards clinics that provide abortions," Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said prior to the passing of the new laws.

Since losing the funding, the agency has found themselves lacking resources. PPH announced last month that they were planning to close four clinics across the state of Iowa (Sioux City, Keokuk, Bettendorf and Burlington.)

Their rally will be held at their Bettendorf location (2751 Tech Dr.) at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.