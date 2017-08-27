Plans are in the works for former Rhythm City Casino barge

The process of moving the former Rhythm City casino barge from Davenport to Keokuk will begin on August 28, 2017.

The city of Keokuk has several plans in the works for the barge once it makes it to their riverfront.

City administration Aaron Burnett said there are many possibilities of what the barge could be.

The 30,000 sqft barge at this time does not have a definite purpose.

Burnett said the barge has enough space to have many uses for the public; such as a restaurant, a coffee shop, or tasting brewery.

According to Burnett, he said the barge would help build the city’s riverfront. The riverfront is a location where most floods occur, he said the city did not want to jeopardize creating businesses along the river due to the water.

However, Burnett said the barge would be best of both worlds because the barge will rise and fall with the river.

“It just seemed like a good fit and with a large amount of wild life we have here below the dam, it just seems like a great place to have people come and visit. We also have a very strong tourism here in Keokuk, so with that in mind it is more amenities to encourage people to come to Keokuk,” said Burnett.

Burnett said he does not have an approximate time frame of how long it will take to move the barge due to construction. Once the barge is loose, the city will also take the ramps that are connected to the barge as well.

The company coming to Davenport to move the barge is scheduled to start on August 28, 2017.

We reached out to Davenport city officials to see if it is still happening, we received no response at this time.

