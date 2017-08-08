Plans are in the works for future riverfront improvements

Four design firm finalist presented ideas to a review panel on what they would like to see happen. The finalist included Shive-Hattery of Moline, RDG of Debuque, Hitchcock Design Group of Naperville, and SEH of Madison, Wisconsin.

According to Zach Peterson, Landscape Design Architect of Department of Davenport Public Works; he said the designs would be chosen based on the criteria the city is looking for.

"They're convincing us as to why they fit those criteria so they're going over past project experience of similar scope and that kind of thing and we're interested in seeing successful results that can be applied to our own riverfront situation," said Peterson.

Peterson said once a decision has been made the development process involving contracts will begin September 1, 2018. The public will be able to get a look at how the Riverfront will be around January 2018.

This story is developing, we reached out to Zach Peterson on which design firm was chosen.

No response has been made at this time.