Plans for a new Bettendorf elementary building move forward

Plans for a new Grant Wood Elementary School building in Bettendorf are moving forward. City council approved the plans at a meeting Wednesday, July 05.

The current Grant Wood building sits off Hillside Drive. The future site will be just south of it.

This is being paid for out of the elementary facility budget. More than $16 million was approved back in February. That's more than 75 percent of the budget.

Neighbors had raised concerns about the new facility being on a flood plain. Two weeks ago those concerns were addressed at the planning and zoning commission.

Engineers said the new building will be 23 feet higher than the flood plain. They also noted water runoff will be slower once the project is complete.

Students will remain in current school until construction of the new building is complete. The old building will then be demolished.

Also approved at this city council meeting were plans to build an addition onto the Bettendorf Fire Station.

The current station attached to city hall will see expansion west. Space is needed for vehicle and equipment storage as well as additional parking.

