Plea hearing scheduled for man accused of sex crimes

A plea hearing has been scheduled Monday in Iowa City for a man accused of having sex with multiple incapacitated women and making recordings.

The trial of 26-year-old Nathan Schloss has been set for Aug. 8. He's pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of sexual abuse and 22 counts of invasion of privacy. Court records don't say how he intends to plead Monday or to what charges.

Authorities accuse Schloss of sexually abusing the women between May 2012 and September 2013 and recording the encounters.

Police say officers discovered the videos after Schloss turned in a hard drive to show them a video of his former roommate torturing a cat. The roommate received probation.