RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) Pleasant Valley boys and girls soccer teams swept Bettendorf Tuesday night.
The girls team knocked off the Bulldogs, 4-1, in game one of the doubleheader.
The boys snapped Bettendorf's 23-game conference win streak with a 2-1 victory in the nightcap.
Pleasant Valley sweeps Bettendorf in boys, girls soccer
By KWQC Sports Staff |
Posted: Tue 11:13 PM, May 01, 2018 |
Updated: Tue 11:14 PM, May 01, 2018
