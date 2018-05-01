Pleasant Valley sweeps Bettendorf in boys, girls soccer

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:14 PM, May 01, 2018

RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) Pleasant Valley boys and girls soccer teams swept Bettendorf Tuesday night.
The girls team knocked off the Bulldogs, 4-1, in game one of the doubleheader.
The boys snapped Bettendorf's 23-game conference win streak with a 2-1 victory in the nightcap.

 