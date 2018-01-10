Plenty of Potential

A major section of northeast Davenport is brimming with potential. There are about two hundred acres of privately owned land. Prime land along the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Elmore Avenue.

The city commissioned a company to design a general concept plan to help guide future development in that part of Davenport. There are six distinct districts designed for specific purposes.

Included is a possible entertainment district near Rhythm City Casino. Restaurants and retail, senior housing and single family homes

are also possibilities.

Sarah Ott from the City of Davenport says future development could be a big boost for property tax revenue. It could also create more construction jobs and attract more businesses to town.

The land is located near two major interstates. The completion of construction along Veterans Memorial Parkway will also make it more efficient for people to get to and from the corridor.

Mills Chevrolet bought nineteen acres along the corridor and located the car dealership there. Rhythm City Casino also set up shop there.

The public gets the chance to weigh in on the proposal later this month, as Davenport has high hopes for what could be a game changer. Elmore Corners.