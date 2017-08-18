Plenty to do in the QCA this weekend

Friday night is family movie night in Moline at the Greenvalley ports complex.

Bring blankets and chairs for a viewing of Angels in the Outfield at 8:30.

Admission is free and concessions will be available since outside food and drinks are not allowed.

This weekend the Daiquiri Factory and RIBCO are hosting the annual Rock the District music event.

You can enjoy live music tonight and tomorrow on the downtown Rock Island plaza. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. It's an all ages event.

Packet pickup is Friday night for this weekend's Floatzilla.

Participants in Rock Island will again try to break the world record of largest connected raft of canoes and kayaks. But this year another record attempt is happening: largest simultaneous kayak launch.

This year's packet pickup will have food trucks and live music at locations around Credit Island.

