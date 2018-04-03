Polaris Industries issues recall due to fire hazard, affects more than 100,000 vehicles

Polaris Industries announced a hefty settlement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and initiated a recall.

The CPSC announced that Polaris Industries has agreed to pay more than a $27-million civil penalty. The penalty resolves two late-reporting claims from 2016.

Now, the company is initiating a recall on RZRXP 1000 Recreational Vehicles due to a fire hazard, affecting models 2014 - 2018.

An issue with cracked or fatigued exhaust silencers may lead to melting of nearby components or fire. There were more than 100,000 units sold in the U.S.

Polaris has received 30 reports of cracked exhaust silencers, including three reports of fire. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop riding the affected vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer for a free repair.