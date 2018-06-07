Police: Bettendorf man used knife, whip on mom and daughter

Police say a Bettendorf man seriously injured a woman by striking her with a knife after he had attacked her daughter with a whip.

Daniel R. Brethauer, 58, is charged with felony assault causing injury and a misdemeanor weapons violation for an incident police responded to at 7:48 p.m. on Tuesday.

An arrest affidavit states Brethauer got into an argument with a woman and her daughter over the riding of a motorized bicycle on a sidewalk in the 3200 block of Westmar Drive.

Brethauer at the time had a 4.5-inch long knife in his pants pocket and a plastic “Fast Strike” whip, a portable device with a handle attached to a short cable often marketed as a self-defense weapon.

Police say the argument escalated, at which point Brethauer “used the whip to strike the victim’s daughter all over her body.”

When the mother intervened by hitting Brethauer in the mouth, he struck the mother in the head with the knife causing her to be seriously injured.

Brethauer is currently free on $7,000 bond.