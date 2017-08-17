Police: DUI driver crashes into “report drunk drivers” sign

Auto accidents do not get more ironic than this.

The California Highway Patrol says on Wednesday an intoxicated driver plowed over a sign that encourages motorists to report drunk drivers.

Stephen DeWitt, 57, of Aptos is now charged with DUI after police say he rolled his Jeep Wrangler on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County.

Moments before the rollover, officers say DeWitt crashed into a sign that reads, “REPORT DRUNK DRIVERS CALL 911”.

The Santa Cruz CHP took a photo of the sign showing it came to rest lying face-up on the ground.

“He left this behind...Don't drink and drive, it's just not worth it!” the CHP posted along with the photo on its Facebook page.