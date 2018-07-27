Police: Ottumwa mom admits killing 5-year-old daughter

A 22-year-old mother is charged with first degree murder after investigators say she admitted killing her five-year-old daughter.

Kelsie Thomas of Ottumwa is being held in the Wapello County Jail with no bond.

On July 19 at 3:22 p.m., Ottumwa Police received a 911 call reporting the girl was unresponsive at her home on North James Street.

Emergency crews transported the girl to Ottumwa Regional Health Center where she was pronounced dead.

After conducting search warrants and interviews, state and Ottumwa police interviewed Thomas on July 26.

During the interview, Thomas “admitted to killing her daughter,” according to a media release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

State investigators tell KWQC Thomas and her husband have another child who is younger than the deceased five-year-old girl.

The results of a July 23 autopsy are still pending, and investigators say no additional information will be released until then.