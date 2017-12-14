Police: Pilot caught with 200 lbs. of marijuana at Monmouth airport

Investigators have arrested a pilot who they say was caught in the act of unloading marijuana at the Monmouth Municipal Airport.

Sean B. Billingsley of Jacksonville, Oregon is now charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of cannabis over 5,000 grams.

Investigators say after responding to the airport on a report of suspicious activity, they saw Billingsley unloading duffle bags from a small plane.

He was then found to have a total of 200 pounds of marijuana, a pistol and $2,830 cash.

The Illinois State Police, Monmouth Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and West Central Illinois Task Force were all involved in the arrest.

Investigators say more charges could be coming in the case.

Billingsley’s bond is set at $250,000.