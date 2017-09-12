Police: Woman shot homeless man who asked her to move Porsche

A homeless man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot more than two weeks ago near Nashville’s Music Row.

Metro Nashville Police say Gerald Melton, 54, was trying to sleep on the sidewalk in the 900 block of 19th Avenue South at 3 a.m. on August 26.

Melton became disturbed by exhaust and loud music coming from a Porsche SUV and asked the driver to move the vehicle.

Police say the driver, Katie Quackenbush of Nashville, began arguing with Melton before shooting him twice and fleeing in the Porsche.

Quackenbush, 26, was charged Monday with attempted murder with bond set at $25,000.

Police say Melton is suffering from a critical abdominal wound.